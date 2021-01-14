Zac Brown unites with dozens of Taylor Guitars artists for massive “I Know What Love Is” collab

ABC

Zac Brown is among the 50+ acts taking part in a massive collaborative charity single called, “I Know What Love Is.”



Organized by Taylor Guitars, the sweeping, large-scale project calls on singer-songwriters of diverse backgrounds and genres who all work with the brand. Keith Goodwin, KT Tunstall, Jason Mraz, Daniel Donato and Alana Springsteen are just a few of the musicians participating.



Following a year that’s been difficult on everyone in the live entertainment industry, “I Know What Love Is” will benefit MusiCares, the Recording Academy’s charitable arm, which provides relief for industry members in need, including supporting those impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.



Keith Goodwin, who wrote “I Know What What Love Is,” explains that he hopes it will convey an uplifting message for those struggling.



“During lockdown, one of the most challenging things for me was trying to adapt to not having my friends around to play music with,” he reflects. “This project really helped keep me focused on making music when everything else in life had changed so drastically. I’m grateful for this opportunity to connect and collaborate with such great artists and for a good cause.”

“I Know What Love Is” will be available on January 21. You can register to see the song’s premiere and an exclusive performance of it at 9:30AM PT that day, as part of NAMM’s Believe in Music Week.

By Carena Liptak

