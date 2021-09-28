Zac Brown tests positive for COVID-19, pauses Zac Brown Band tour

ABC

Zac Brown Band has cancelled a handful of upcoming dates on The Comeback Tour as Zac Browntests positive for COVID-19.

The band’s frontman took to Instagram on Tuesday to share that “despite taking precautions,” he has tested positive for the virus and is hitting pause on the tour out of concern for the safety of their fans and crew.

“I am deeply disappointed this has happened, as touring is our life and performing live for our fans is the best part of our job. The bottom line is that I want to take every precaution to put the health and safety of our fans and crew first,” Zac explains in the post.

The singer says the tour will resume once Zac has completed his CDC-mandated quarantine and it’s safe for him to interact with his band members and crew.

“I am grateful to our fans for understanding this decision, as well as everyone on the front lines who can’t stay at home because their work is essential. I believe we can all overcome this together,” Zac continues. “As soon as we can, we’ll see you back out on the road again. Nothing’s better than the comeback.”

Four upcoming tour dates have been cancelled as a result: September 30 in Clarkston, Michigan, October 1 in Burgettstown, Pennsylvania, October 2 in Syracuse, New York and October 3 in Saratoga Springs, New York. Refunds will be issued at point of purchase.

