Zac Brown Band’s “The Man Who Loves You the Most” video is a timely tribute to family bonds

Home Grown Records

Zac Brown Band’s “The Man Who Loves You the Most” was inspired by frontman Zac Brown’s love for his four daughters, but anyone missing family during the COVID-19 pandemic can relate to the song’s new music video.



The clip begins with a young woman sitting at home, reading headlines about increasing COVID-19 shutdowns on her phone. She turns away from the news, opting instead to watch a series of family home movies that focus on her and her dad.

We see her grow up from a little girl to a young woman, ultimately packing for college, moving away from home, graduating and getting married. All the while, her dad is by her side, supporting her and cheering her on.



Between the woman’s smiles and tears — and a heartbreaking twist at the end of the clip — the video adds an emotional visual element to an already powerful song. Zac says that he hopes the video serves as a reminder to all fans to cherish their loved ones, even from far away.

“As a father to four girls myself, I know firsthand how special the father-daughter bond is,” he reflects. “When creating this video, it was important to make something that serves as a reminder of the importance of our loved ones and that, through the good times and bad, a father’s love will always endure.”

ZBB first shared the song in June of 2020, just before Father’s Day.





By Carena Liptak

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.