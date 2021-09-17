Zac Brown Band has “Fun Having Fun” with new track

Warner Music Nashville/Home Grown Music

The Zac Brown Band just dropped a new song, “Fun Having Fun,” from their upcoming The Comeback album, out on October 15. The song was written by lead singer Zac Brown, along with Kenny Habul, Kurt Thomas and Ben Simonetti, and inspired by reminiscing about their own respective carefree childhoods.

“‘Fun Having Fun’ is about all the dumb stuff you do when you’re a kid. One of my co-writers on the track is actually my buddy Kurt, who I went to high school with in Dahlonega,” Zac says of his Georgia upbringing. “He and I made a demo tape when we were kids called KZ, for Kurt & Zac, and he was the first guy I ever sat down with and thought, ‘We’re gonna be big.’”

Zac is now the proud parent of five children, which is why he felt so drawn to “Fun Having Fun.”

“It was fun to circle back to that time in my life and remember some of the things that we did together, especially with the perspective of now being a parent,” Zac adds.

