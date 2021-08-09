Zac Brown Band breaks their own record for most consecutive sold-out nights at Boston’s Fenway Park

ABC

Zac Brown Band brought their The Comeback Tour to Boston’s Fenway Park on Sunday, and they made a little bit of history in the process.

The band last played the beloved baseball park — which is home to the Boston Red Sox — in 2019 for back-to-back nights during The Owl Tour. During those appearances, they set a venue record, becoming the only musical act to sell out 11 consecutive shows at Fenway Park.

But as of Sunday night’s performance, ZBB has one-upped themselves yet again: Their sold-out show marked 12 consecutive sell-outs at the venue.

The milestone comes in the middle of a busy summer full of new music. The group’s current single, “Same Boat,” is inside country radio’s Top 20. Meanwhile, they’ve dropped a number of other songs, including two co-written by Luke Combs and another that’s a duet with buzzy Americana up-and-comer Marcus King.

The Comeback Tour continues later this month with a stop in Maryland and will last through mid-October, ultimately wrapping up with a hometown show grand finale at Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena.

