Zac Brown Band, Brantley Gilbert to end 2020 with livestream shows

Jeff Nelson

Zac Brown Band and Brantley Gilbert are closing out the year with livestream concerts.

Zac Brown Band is presenting the “Proud American Thank You” concert honoring veterans and military personnel on December 27 at 8 p.m. ET on nugs.tv.

The virtual concert is in benefit of ZBB’s nonprofit Camp Southern Ground‘s Warrior programs, which offers mental health support to veterans transitioning back into society.

The night of the show, presenting partner Polaris will match donations up to $25,000.

Days later, the “Bottoms Up” singer will set up shop at “Brantley’s Dawg House” at his home in Georgia for a show that balances a full-band performances with an acoustic set.

“We know that this year has been tough for everyone, and we couldn’t think of a better way to wrap it up than doing what we do best,” Brantley says in a statement. “We wish we could be back out on the road with BG Nation in person but connecting with y’all through this livestream is the next best thing,”

The show streams on nugs.tv on December 30 at 8 p.m. ET

By Cillea Houghton

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.