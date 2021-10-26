“You’re so strong”: Kane Brown shows support for young fan with cancer

ABC

Kane Brown shared a heartwarming moment with a young fan battling illness.

Following a recent show, Kane dedicated an Instagram post to Mia, a young girl who has cancer. The post shows a series of photos of Mia onstage with the country superstar, one with his back to the camera and his arm wrapped around her with two spotlights shining upon them. Another shows him signing the back of a handmade poster that reads, “Sorry for being Xtra. Help me get my cancer fighter meet Kane?”

“This post is dedicated to this sweet little girl Mia. You’re so strong and I know everyone in this crowd prayed for u that night. Hope you see this!!!!” Kane wrote in the caption.

The sweet gesture came days before Kane twisted his ankle during a show in Memphis over the weekend. He’s in the midst of his Blessed & Free Tour, which continues through February.

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.