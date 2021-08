Budweiser just partnered with the site Homesick.com for a new candle that’s supposed to smell like summer. It’s called Budweiser Backyard Barbecue, and it’s got notes of amber . . . clove . . . lemonade . . . barbecue smoke . . . allspice . . . barley . . . vanilla . . . and musk. Each candle comes in a beer-can-shaped jar and costs $34. You can buy them at Homesick.com while supplies last.

