“You guys are so inspiring to me”: Keith Urban virtually visits students in Australia

Keith Urban continues the spirit of giving with another surprise visit to a school.

Keith recently met with students in his native Australia at The Urbenville Public School in New South Wales. The young students caught the singer’s eye after the school posted videos of them singing uplifting songs each Friday afternoon during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Among their favorite artists to cover is Keith, with the students even extending an invite for him to come to their “Little Stars under the Big Stars” concert ,where they were performing his hits “Somebody Like You” and “We Were Us.”

Saying he was “moved” by their efforts, the country superstar paid a surprise visit to the school via Zoom. His surprise appearance drew shocked expressions and tears of joy from the class. Among the questions students asked were “what is your favorite song to play?” and “how old were you when you started to play the guitar?”

Additionally, Keith gifted five guitars to the school, and even gave each student their own guitar to take home.

“You guys are so inspiring to me, every one of you,” Keith raved. “This is where it begins, right there, wanting to play an instrument, wanting to sing and play for other people. It’s a really important part of I think of everything you guys are doing.”

Earlier this month, the “Wild Hearts” singer visited in-person with students at Hillwood High School in Nashville.

