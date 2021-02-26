“You Got Away With It”: Brett Young previews his next chapter with a bouncy new tune

Big Machine Label Group

Brett Young may be known for heartstring-tugging ballads like “In Case You Didn’t Know” and “Lady,” but the singer proves he’s equally adept at writing uptempo earworms with his brand new “You Got Away With It.”

Full of twang and catchy, lovestruck lyrics, “You Got Away With It” is a flirty ode to finding romance in unexpected places. Brett co-wrote the tune, and he says it’s the first taste of a new musical chapter he can’t wait to share.

“We’ve been recording a ton of music over the last year and I couldn’t wait any longer to share some of the material from this new chapter,” the singer says. “This song was a blast to write, and ultimately pushed me into a bit of a new sonic territory in the studio that I’m really proud of.”

Brett has long mined his personal life for musical inspiration, and “You Got Away With It” is no exception: The song speaks to the singer’s relationship with his wife, Taylor. The country star couple recently announced that they’re expecting their second child this summer.



Meanwhile, their first daughter, Presley, celebrated her first birthday last October. Presley and Taylor are the inspiration behind Brett’s latest chart-topper, “Lady,” which recently notched RIAA gold certification in the U.S. and Canada.





By Carena Liptak

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.