‘Yellowstone’ prequel ‘1883,’ starring Tim McGraw and Faith Hill, gets a premiere date

Fans can now officially start counting down the days until they can see Tim McGraw and Faith Hill together on the small screen.

The pair are co-starring in 1883, the prequel to the Yellowstone TV series, which will premiere on December 19 on Paramount+. In addition to Tim and Faith, the cast features Sam Elliott and a number of other yet-to-be-announced actors.

Yellowstone returns November 7 on the Paramount Network, and another series that takes place in the same universe, Mayor of Kingstown, launches November 14 on Paramount+.

Tim and Faith’s involvement in 1883 was first announced early this month. At the time, it was revealed that the country star couple will play James and Margaret Dutton, the “patriarch and matriarch” of the family.

“This is truly a dream job,” Tim said. “[Show creator] Taylor [Sheridan] has found a way of storytelling that brilliantly creates these epic dramas and family sagas with so much depth and creativity. The Duttons are tremendous characters and it’s so thrilling to be able to bring them to life.”

