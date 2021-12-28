“Y’all Means All”: Miranda Lambert releasing inclusive song in new season of ﻿’Queer Eye’

ABC

Miranda Lambert is continuing to demonstrate her LGBTQIA+ allyship by contributing a song to the new season of Queer Eye.

As an end-of-year gift for fans, Miranda has revealed that she’s written and recorded the song “Y’all Means All” for the show’s upcoming season, set for release on New Years Eve.

Filmed in the country superstar’s home state of Texas, season six of Queer Eye follows Jonathan Van Ness, Tan France, Karamo Brown, Antoni Porowski and Bobby Berk as they provide fashion and lifestyle makeovers to a person who is transitioning, a honky tonk owner, a group of high school seniors attending prom and more.

The latest trailer features a clip of Miranda’s inclusivity-themed track, in which she sings, “If your life is like a tornado/All you need is a smoke and a rainbow” before chanting “y’all means all.”

“Here’s one last surprise for y’all this year! A new song “Y’all Means All” will be out on 12/31 to celebrate the new season of @QueerEye that filmed all in Texas!” the hit singer writes on Twitter.

“OMG We partnered with THE country music queen @mirandalambert for her new song Y’all Means All debuting alongside S6 on 12/31,” the Queer Eye account shares.

Earlier this year, Miranda released a video for the remix of “Tequila Does” featuring her brother, Luke, and his husband, Marc. She has also attended Pride parades with the couple.

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.