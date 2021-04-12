“Y’all come to Oklahoma”: Blake Shelton shares photo with massive fish

Kevin Winter/Getty Images for Stagecoach

Blake Shelton may be a Hollywood star thanks to The Voice, but he’s still connected to his Midwestern roots.

The singer turned to Instagram over the weekend to reveal that he caught a monstrous paddlefish while on a fishing trip in his native Oklahoma. Blake shared a photo of himself from the boat, proudly showing off the massive prize fish.

“I’ll bet some of y’all have never heard of a paddlefish. We got them here in my home state! Y’all come to Oklahoma where the outdoors are always open!” he writes.

Fans were impressed, with comments ranging from “that is one big fish” and “now thats a catch,” to another declaring, “that fish makes 6’5 245 Blake Shelton look small.”

Blake and his fiancée, Gwen Stefani, have spent much of their time during the pandemic on their property in Oklahoma. The couple has tentative plans to marry this summer.

