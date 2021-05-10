“Y’all be careful out there”: Old Dominion’s Matthew Ramsey suffers a fall

Old Dominion‘s Matthew Ramsey is recovering after sustaining injuries from a fall.

The band’s frontman turned to Instagram on Monday to reveal that he suffered an accident, seemingly after falling off a ladder, that left him several injuries including a broken rib and collapsed lung.

“How many OD members does it take to change a lightbulb? Well, after a broken rib, collapsed lung, and various scrapes and bruises, I found out the answer is ‘More than one,'” the singer shares alongside a photo of himself inside a doctor’s office wearing a mask and offering a thumbs up. “Back home and recovering now with all the fun pills. Y’all be careful out there and get someone to hold your ladder.”

Many fans left their well wishes in the comment section writing “Feel better soon!!” and “Sending healing and positive vibes your way!!”

Matthew’s accident comes days after the band announced that they are heading out on the An Evening With Old Dominion: The Band Behind the Curtain tour that begins on May 27 in Oklahoma.

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.