Hellmann’s told people to put mayonnaise in their COFFEE. According to Hellmann’s, “The benefits of putting mayo in your coffee include: Mayo in your coffee and coffee in your mayo.” Some people claimed they’re going to try it while others insisting that it’s gross.



To those asking why… They want us to put mayonnaise in our coffee. I won’t tolerate it. https://t.co/JbZUcHLjBc — Dionne Warwick (@dionnewarwick) October 7, 2021