Cup Noodles just announced they’re selling a new pumpkin spice flavor this fall. It’ll be available nationwide at Walmart beginning in October. People who fit into that pumpkin-ramen Venn diagram are amped about it. Everyone else is wondering where the ceiling is on these pumpkin spice products.

