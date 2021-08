Marble Slab Creamery‘s has introduced the limited-time-only Cheetos Flamin’ Hot Ice Cream and Shake. It’s a combination of heat and sweet and is available in stores nationally through September 30, 2021. A Regular size Cheetos Flamin’ Hot Ice Cream starts at $5.99 and a Cheetos Flamin’ Hot Shake starts at $6.99 for 20 ounces.