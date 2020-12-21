Works by Dolly Parton, Kenny Rogers to be inducted into Grammy Hall of Fame

Walt Disney Television via Getty Images

Dolly Parton and Kenny Rogers are headed to the Grammy Hall of Fame.

Dolly’s collaborative album with Linda Ronstadt and Emmylou Harris, Trio, will be inducted into the Grammy Hall of Fame in 2021, which preserves “timeless recordings” of historical significance.

Originally released in 1988, Trio was named Best Country Performance by a Duo or Group with Vocal at the 1988 Grammy Awards. It joins a group of Dolly’s signature hits that have previously been inducted into the Grammy Hall of Fame: “Jolene,” “I Will Always Love You” and “Coat of Many Colors.”

Additionally, the iconic hit by Dolly’s late friend Kenny, “The Gambler,” will also be inducted. Kenny passed away in March at the age of 81.

The country icons’ works are among the 29 selections chosen for the Hall of Fame, including Journey‘s signature hit “Don’t Stop Believin,'” Billie Holiday‘s single “Solitude,” “Y.M.C.A.” by the Village People and many more.

The 2021 Grammy Awards will air on CBS on January 31.

By Cillea Houghton

