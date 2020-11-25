With help from Chris Young, Tennessee Governor Bill Lee declares Nov. 24 ‘Tracy Lawrence Day’

Jordan Smith

Tracy Lawrence is now the recipient of an official day of recognition, with November 24 dubbed “Tracy Lawrence Day.”



Tennessee Governor Bill Lee bestowed the honor on Tracy, and Chris Young officially presented it to his fellow country star on Tuesday. “Tracy Lawrence Day” recognizes the singer’s commitment to supporting the homeless community of Middle Tennessee.



Also on Tuesday, Tracy held his 15th annual Mission: Possible Turkey Fry and Benefit Concert. Each year, the event raises funds for the Nashville Rescue Mission, as well as preparing turkeys for families in need across Music City just in time for Thanksgiving.



This year, the day started in the Nashville Rescue Mission parking lot, where volunteers began arriving first thing in the morning and fried birds through the afternoon. Tracy then hosted a livestream benefit concert, which also included appearances from Chris Young, Tim McGraw, Cole Swindell and more.



While this year’s Tracy Lawrence Day may now be behind us, you can still get involved in Mission: Possible by visiting the event’s virtual auction and bidding on items and experiences such as dinner with the singer and his wife, Becca.

