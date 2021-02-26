Willie Nelson pens 'Letters to America' in his new book, written for a complex cultural moment

Pamela Springsteen

Willie Nelson is offering up his thoughts on faith, family, music and the complex current state of affairs in America in a new book.

Called Willie Nelson’s Letters to America, the book comes out in stores nationwide on June 29, 2021. Willie wrote it in collaboration with Turk Pipkin, a contributing editor to Texas Monthly and a longtime friend of the country legend.

“We are witnessing a unique time in American history, between shifting cultural norms, political unrest and the ongoing effects of the coronavirus,” says Andrea Fleck-Nisbet, publisher of Harper Horizon, who will exclusively distribute the book.



“…It seems our nation is collectively reflecting on what it means to be an American,” she continues. “It seems only fitting that Willie Nelson, who has already so accurately defined the American spirit through his words and songs, now offer his thoughts on things we all hold dear: Family, community, country and faith.”

In his book, Willie will also reflect on some of his best-known and best-loved lyrics, as well as delivering thoughts on his personal heroes and closest loved ones. You can preorder Willie Nelson’s Letters to America now.

In musical news, Willie released his second Frank Sinatra tribute album, That’s Life, on Friday. The project features a number of the legendary crooner’s biggest hits, including “I’ve Got You Under My Skin, “Luck Be a Lady” and the reflective title track.





By Carena Liptak

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.