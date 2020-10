Soulard organizers say the celebration will go on. Details of next year’s event will be announced on Halloween via live stream. Organizers say they are planning a safe and fun Mardi Gras celebration for next year!

🎉 MARDI GRAS NEWS ↓⁣

⁣

We're hosting a Facebook Live virtual Halloween celebration under the "Bud Light" moon on Oct. 31… Posted by Soulard Mardi Gras on Wednesday, October 21, 2020