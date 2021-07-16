“Why You Gotta Be Like That”: Scotty McCreery keeps the romance flowing with his flirty new track

Triple Tigers Records

Scotty McCreery is gearing up to release a new album in the fall, and leading up to it, he’s shared a playful new song called “Why You Gotta Be Like That.”

The song’s lyrics — which Scotty co-wrote with frequent collaborators James McNair and Jordan Schmidt — tell the story of a guy who’s on his way out the door to a party, but winds up getting distracted by some last-minute romance with his plus-one instead.

It’s a true story, Scotty reveals, inspired by the singer’s wife, Gabi.

“My wife, Gabi, and I had date night the evening before I wrote ‘Why You Gotta Be Like That’…she came downstairs looking gorgeous as usual, and well…the song tells the rest of the story,” he explains. “Writing with James and Jordan is always so much fun, and I think that genuine feeling comes through in the song as well.”

Meanwhile, Scotty’s current single, “You Time,” is inside country radio’s top 15. That song is also inspired by his relationship with his wife, recounting a pre-pandemic era of their lives when the singer was constantly on tour and Gabi was busy with her work as a nurse, and wishing for a little more one-on-one time together.

