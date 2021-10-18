Why Carrie Underwood calls her duet with Jason Aldean “the perfect fit”

Jason Aldean and Carrie Underwood‘s duet, “If I Didn’t Love You,” was years in the making.

While the duet may have come as a surprise to some, Carrie reveals that she and Jason have been plotting for years to set up a collaboration. While the pair have teamed up for live performances over the years, including a cover of Guns N’ Roses‘ “Paradise City” at the 2010 CMA Fest, this marks their first official studio duet.

“Jason asked if I would sing ‘If I Didn’t Love You’ with him. I knew I liked the song, and Jason and I have actually been trying to do things together over the years,” Carrie says. “We’ve sang together before, but we’ve never officially recorded anything together. It just kind of felt like this could be our moment.”

Carrie continues: “I felt like it was a little bit of an unexpected duet to other people, but I feel like I always knew at some point I’d probably sing with him officially, and this just seemed like the stars were aligning and it just seemed like it was going to be the perfect fit.”

“If I Didn’t Love You” is nearing the top spot at country radio. The hit duet is featured on Jason’s upcoming album, Macon, set for release on November 12.

