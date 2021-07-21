What’s Luke Bryan planning to give Blake Shelton + Gwen Stefani as a wedding gift? “Embarrassing items”

ABC/Eric McCandless

Luke Bryan wasn’t in attendance when his fellow country superstar Blake Shelton got married to Gwen Stefani in an intimate Oklahoma ceremony earlier this month.

“I did not know it was happening. I found out with the rest of the world,” Luke tells People.

According to the details that have since emerged about Blake and Gwen’s wedding, that’s not a huge surprise: The A-List couple were aiming for a small, family-focused ceremony with few celebrities in attendance. However, they did pay homage to the way they met — on the set of The Voice — by enlisting The Voice host Carson Daly to officiate.

But just because he didn’t attend the wedding doesn’t mean Luke won’t be getting the happy couple a gift. The country superstar says his present for Blake and Gwen is inspired by his prankster side.

“I have started my mental wedding gift soirée. I am going to get a big box and there will be embarrassing items in there,” Luke hints. “They’ll be funny, sarcastic items. So Blake and Gwen can expect my wedding gift with the Luke Bryan touch on it.”

Luke can take a joke gift as easily as he dishes one out. Last weekend, he celebrated his 45th birthday on tour, and his famously prank-happy wife, Caroline, couldn’t resist surprising the singer onstage. Luke opened up a selection of gag gifts of his own — including a six-pack of his own Two Lane beer, a lamp and Jockey underwear — in front of his family, friends and an arena packed with fans.

