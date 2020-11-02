‘What You See Is What You Get’: Luke Combs returns to the top of the ‘Billboard’ 200

Sony Music Nashville

Luke Combs continues to dominate the charts.

Billboard reports that the powerhouse singer’s sophomore album, What You See Is What You Get, has retaken the number-one spot on the Billboard 200 following the release of the album’s deluxe edition on October 23.

Previously sitting at number 21, the hit-spawning album that was originally released in November 2019 raced back up to the top spot on the chart with 109,000 equivalent album units in the week of October 29.

The project has also broken its own streaming record. In its debut week, What You See Is What You Get racked up 74 million total streams. It recently amassed 102 million streams, making for the most-streamed country album in a week’s time.

Luke is also the first country act to sit at #1 on the all-genre Billboard 200 for multiple weeks since Chris Stapleton achieved the feat with Traveller in 2015.

What You See Is What You Get boasts the consecutive #1 hits “Beer Never Broke My Heart,” “Even Though I’m Leaving,” the Eric Church collaboration “Does to Me,” and “Lovin’ On You.”

Among the deluxe edition tracks are the top-10 charting “Six Feet Apart,” and Luke’s ode to his wife Nicole, “Forever After All.”

By Cillea Houghton

