‘What You See Is What You Get’: Luke Combs gives credit for his CMA Entertainer nom to his fans

CMA

There’s little doubt Luke Combs is a man of the people.

He proves that even with his outlook about being nominated for country music’s biggest award, CMA Entertainer of the Year.

“I think everybody says that they have the best fans in the world, and I truly believe that, and I’m sure everybody else does, too,” he tells ABC Audio. “I just happen to be the one that’s right for this exact moment in time,” he laughs.

“I owe everything to the fans,” Luke continues, “and everybody does really — whether they want to admit that or not. It doesn’t matter how great you think you are as a ‘this’ or a ‘that.’ If those people aren’t on board, then that stuff doesn’t matter.”

Just as the fans clearly have an appreciation for what Luke does, the North Carolina native also sees the work they put in.

“It doesn’t matter how good you think you are,” he reflects, “if nobody else wants to come to the shows, and stand in line in the snow to get the front of the pit, and, you know, buy the t-shirt, and hire the babysitters, and get hotel rooms. I mean, it’s a big expense in today’s world to go to an arena-sized concert.”

Luke could take home six trophies at the 54th Annual CMA Awards, second only to Miranda Lambert, who has seven nominations.

In addition to Entertainer, he could win Album for What You See Is What You Get, Song for “Even Though I’m Leaving” and Carly Pearce‘s “I Hope You’re Happy Now,” Single for “Beer Never Broke My Heart,” and Male Vocalist.

You can find out if Luke wins Wednesday starting at 8 p.m. ET on ABC, when the 54th CMA Awards air live from Nashville.

By Stephen Hubbard

