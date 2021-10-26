“What Makes You Country”: Luke Bryan helps change fan’s tire on the side of the road

Connie Chronuk/ABC

It’s not every day that Luke Bryan fixes your tire, but for one lucky fan, that once-in-a-lifetime opportunity became reality.

Courtney Potts, a resident of Columbia, Tennessee just outside of Nashville, revealed she was driving down a Tennessee backroad with her young children when her tire blew out. Luke happened to be driving by at the same time and saw Potts parked on the side of the road and jumped into action to help.

Potts shared a video on TikTok that shows the country star lying down on the road, replacing the tire with the help of another bystander. Potts also posted a video on Instagram of the singer on his hands and knees, using a tire iron to detach the faulty tire from the vehicle.

“When my tire blew in small town Tennessee, who stopped to help? LUKE BRYAN He deserves all the praise!” Potts captions the TikTok video that has amassed more than three million views.

“Thank you again @lukebryan I cannot thank you enough for helping me and my kids! It really made our day so much better!” the mother of two writes in the Instagram caption alongside the post, that’s set to the tune of Luke’s hit “What Makes You Country” and includes a photo of her and her infant daughter, Ellie, posing with the superstar.

