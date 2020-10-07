"We're Gonna Hold On" for another duet from Lee Brice and Carly Pearce

John Shearer

Superstars like Tim McGraw and Faith Hill, Dolly Parton and Kenny Rogers, and Tammy Wynette and George Jones teamed up so often not so long ago that their chart-topping duets became almost as much a part of their careers as their solo work.

Even in 2020, it seems we may’ve just witnessed the birth of another longtime country duo, as Carly Pearce enlisted Lee Brice to take “I Hope You’re Happy Now” all the way to number one.

Recently, Lee confirmed that he and Carly have talked about making the pairing an ongoing thing.

“She actually said that, just a couple weeks back,” Lee reveals to ABC Audio. “She said, ‘You know, we should just do another duet.'”

“And I said, ‘You know what? I mean, heck, Blake [Shelton]’s doing it now. You know, [he’s got these] multiple things out,'” Lee points out, referring to the fact that Blake’s two most recent singles have featured his girlfriend, Gwen Stefani.

“This was more of an old school duet, though” Lee continues. “This was like that eighties, nineties kind of country. And so, you know, Dolly Parton and Kenny Rogers, how many did they have? You know, they sang together all the time.”

Right now, Lee sits at number one for the second week in a row with “One of Them Girls,” with his new album, Hey World, following November 20, which also features his initial pairing with Carly.

Meanwhile, Carly’s just released “Next Girl.” So could her third album contain another Lee duet?

“It would be fun to do,” he says. “I just love her, you know. Carly is awesome and she’s talented and she’s just cool to be around… So I could see that happening for sure.”

By Stephen Hubbard

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.





