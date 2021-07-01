“We’re back”: Carly Pearce commemorates her first post-pandemic show

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for ACM

Carly Pearce is on the road again, after a more than year-long break due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

This week, the singer celebrated her return to the stage by sharing a short video montage of memorable moments from her first show back, which took place in Minnesota. Set to her current single, “Next Girl,” the clip shows snippets of Carly performing and taking selfies with fans, as fireworks go off in the background.

Carly has plenty of reason to celebrate. Not only is she back to being onstage in front of her fans, but she’s also doing so as the newest member-to-be of the Grand Ole Opry. Dolly Parton surprised her earlier this month with an invite to join the Opry, fulfilling a life-long dream for the “I Hope You’re Happy Now” star.

Fans will have plenty of chances to see Carly on the road for the remainder of 2021, as she’s scheduled to join Lady A on their What a Song Can Do Tour, beginning at the end of July.

Carly’s also at work on new music. Shortly after sharing her newest collection, 29, Carly began dropping hints that that musical chapter of her life isn’t over yet, and she’s planning to expand on the track list.

