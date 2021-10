Wendy’s is introducing its new ‘Hot & Crispy Fry Guarantee’ to put industry competitors’ fries to shame. The company issued the guarantee, saying “if your fries aren’t hot and crispy when you receive them, we’ll replace them, no questions asked.” Wendy’s reinvented its fries by testing 20 different cuts of the potato, and was preferred nearly two to one to McDonald’s French Fries in a national taste test.