“We Were Rich”: Runaway June’s nostalgic new video is a sweet hometown tour

Runaway June take fans on a trip to Columbia, Tennessee, the real-life hometown of band mate Natalie Stovall, in the sweet new music video for their current single, “We Were Rich.”

The storyline offers an intimate look into Natalie’s family life and childhood home. The singer and fiddle player admits that seeing her personal life and memories play out against the song was unexpectedly emotional.

“The first time I saw our music video I just started sobbing like a baby!” Natalie recalls. “It opens on the house I grew up in, features my parents and sweeps through intensely nostalgic moments, people & places from my childhood and hometown.”

The video also helps fans get to know Natalie, who just joined Runaway June earlier this year after Hannah Mulholland departed the trio.



“I couldn’t think of a more perfect visual love letter to the town that made me who I am! And the fact that this is my first video with Runaway June just makes it even more special,” she adds.



“We Were Rich” comes off of the band’s album, Blue Roses, which they released before Natalie was a part of the band. However, after announcing their new addition, they re-recorded and released a new version of “We Were Rich” that features their new band mate not only on vocal harmony, but also on fiddle.

By Carena Liptak

