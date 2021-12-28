“We love you”: Maddie & Tae postpone tour dates

ABC

Maddie & Tae are hitting pause on their upcoming tour.

The duo has announced via Instagram that they are postponing dates on the CMT Next Women of Country: All Song No Static Tour “out of precaution” as Taylor Kerr, who is pregnant, has been placed on temporary bed rest. The singers assure that both the mother and baby are “doing great.”

“As excited as we are to get out on the road and see everyone, we are holding off on our return a little bit longer,” Maddie & Tae write. “We appreciate your understanding and we’ll be back on tour with new music as soon as we can!”

The CMT Next Women of Country Tour was scheduled to kick off on January 6 and continue through February 12. The duo says that the rescheduled dates will be unveiled soon, closing the message by telling fans “we love you.”

Tae announced in November that she and her husband, hit songwriter Josh Kerr, are expecting their first child, a girl, in spring 2022.

Maddie & Tae are set to release their new album, Through the Madness Vol. 1, on January 28.

