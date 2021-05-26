“We Got Fight”: Gary LeVox shares new song from upcoming film The Ice Road

Courtesy of Big Machine Records

Gary LeVox’s newest song, “We Got Fight” — an inspirational, tough-as-nails anthem for those who pride themselves on their fighting spirit — arrives today.

It’s the latest chapter of Gary’s solo career. He also recently released a Christian EP called One on One after his beloved country trio Rascal Flatts called it quits at the end of 2020.

“We Got Fight” will also be featured in the end credits of The Ice Road, an upcoming Netflix film starring Liam Neeson. Country fans will hear several familiar voices throughout the soundtrack: Miranda Lambert, Tim McGraw and Carly Pearce are just a few of the artists who contributed songs to the film.

The movie, which debuts June 25, tells the story of an ice road trucker who must lead a rescue mission over a frozen ocean. The multi-genre soundtrack comes from a cast of artists signed to Big Machine Label Group.

One on One, which arrived last week, finds Gary duetting with a number of special guest vocalists across all genres. He teams with country up-and-comer Breland on one track, and another features his daughter, Brittany LeVox, who is a rising pop performer.

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.