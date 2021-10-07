Watch Walker Hayes & Kesha party in the parking lot in new “Fancy Like” video

Courtesy Monument Records

Walker Hayes has brought pop star Kesha along for the ride in the new video for the remix of his viral hit, “Fancy Like.”

In the clip, Walker, Kesha and a bunch of friends pull up to the parking lot of a diner in LA, where they unload a truck and set up an impromptu barbecue, then have fun skateboarding and participating in makeshift games of limbo, horseshoes and mini-golf until the sun goes down.

The original version of “Fancy Like” appears on Walker’s Country Stuff EP, which he put out earlier this year. The song went viral after Walker posted a video of him and 15-year-old daughter, Lela, performing it with an original dance on TikTok.

That dance makes an appearance in the music video for the remixed version, of course, and Walker and Kesha also drink plenty of “Natty” — that’s Natural Light beer, in case you don’t know — and box wine.

