Walker Hayes to drop “Drinking Songs” on Friday

Walker Hayes is welcoming 2022 with “Drinking Songs.”

The hit singer revealed on social media that he’s dropping a new song titled “Drinking Songs” on Friday. A teaser for the track features a stomping melody of swampy drums and guitar as Walker sings, “Smoke rings in a dark room/Broke heart on a barstool/Ash tray full of burned-out cigarettes.”

“Y’all buckle up and get jacked,” Walker writes on Twitter alongside the song clip.

“Drinking Songs” arrives as Walker’s current single, “AA,” is climbing the charts, currently at #30 on the Billboard Country Airplay chart. It follows his smash hit “Fancy Like” that gave him his first #1 song and Grammy nomination.

All three songs are featured on Country Stuff the Album, set for release on January 21. Walker will also embark on the Fancy Like Tour beginning on January 27, continuing through April.

“Fancy Like” is nominated for Best Country Song at the 2022 Grammy Awards, which is currently scheduled to air on January 31 at 8 p.m. ET on CBS.

