Walker Hayes readies more ‘Country Stuff,’ shows “Fancy Like” fans a different side of himself with “AA”

Robert Chavers/Monument Records

Walker Hayes grew his fan base by leaps and bounds this year, thanks in part to the runaway success of his viral hit, “Fancy Like.”

Filled with swagger, optimism and a hook-filled good time, “Fancy Like”’s a great introduction to Walker’s catalogue, but he’s got more to share, starting with “AA,” the new single that he put out on Friday. While it’s still upbeat, the new song digs into some darker and more personal subject matter.

“…What I really mean to say with this song is just that I’m trying to stay the course,” Walker reflects. “I’ve struggled with alcohol abuse and sometimes I wish I didn’t need AA, but I do. I think a lot of people can relate to that.”

In addition to dropping “AA,” Walker announced this week that he’s expanding his Country Stuff EP into a full-length project, arriving on January 21. The track list will feature the songs included on the EP, such as “Fancy Like,” plus several new tunes and a re-imagined version of the singer’s fan-favorite “Craig,” sung as a duet with Christian act MercyMe.

“I’ve been waiting so long to put out a project like this,” Walker says. “It has everything I love from the fun of ‘Fancy Like’ to the more personal lyrics in ‘AA.’ As an artist, it’s such a unique thing to be able to share all the different versions of you in a project, and that’s really what I tried to do here.”

The singer’s also bringing his new material to the stage on The Fancy Like Tour, which launches in late January 2022.

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.