Walker Hayes is repping the country genre on Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve 2022

ABC

Walker Hayes will be ringing in the new year in style on the West Coast: He’s joined the LA party segment of of Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve With Ryan Seacrest 2022, which will air on ABC on December 31 at 8 p.m. ET/PT.

He’s the sole country act on a bill that also includes Italian rock group Måneskin, Blink 182’s Travis Barker, Avril Lavigne and many more. During his time onstage, Walker will perform his viral smash hit “Fancy Like” and his new single, “AA.”

While there won’t be any other country acts in the LA lineup, singer-songwriter Jessie James Decker will return to her role as East Coast Powerball correspondent, announcing 2022’s “Powerball First Millionaire of the Year” live from New York just after midnight.

Country music will also throw its own New Year’s party this year. New Year’s Eve Live: Nashville’s Big Bash will air from Music City on CBS, featuring Luke Bryan, Dan + Shay, Dierks Bentley, Blake Shelton and many more.

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.