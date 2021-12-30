Walker Hayes has accomplished a whole lot in 2021, but he can’t remember if he kept his New Year’s resolution

ABC

It’s been a big year for Walker Hayes, who saw his song, “Fancy Like,” skyrocket his career into superstardom.

But as for New Year’s resolutions, the singer says he’s actually not sure whether he kept the goals he set for the year — or even if he made any resolutions to begin with.

“I was just talking about this with a buddy. I don’t remember my New Year’s resolutions from last year,” the singer admits. “I can’t remember if I made them or not.”

And while 2022 is shaping up to be another big year for Walker career-wise, he hasn’t quite settled on a personal resolution for this New Year’s Eve — but he’s got some ideas. The singer says he might borrow a New Year’s resolution from a friend of his, whose goal was all about spreading love and support to those he cared about.

“I actually got a text from somebody a while back, and they said, ‘Hey, my New Year’s resolution was to text somebody encouragement every day. Everyone in my contacts. I just got to the Ws,’” he recounts. “I might make that my resolution. I think that’s a great idea, to just go through the contacts, A through Z, and hit somebody with some encouragement.”

In the meantime, Walker’s planning to bring joy to a nationwide crowd on New Year’s Eve. He’ll perform from the LA outpost of Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest. The show airs tonight on ABC beginning at 8 p.m. ET.

