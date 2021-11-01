Walker Hayes gets “Fancy Like” with 2022 tour

Robert Chavers

Walker Hayes‘ hit “Fancy Like” continues to take him to new heights as he books a 2022 headlining tour.

The rising star is kicking off the new year with the Fancy Like Tour, a four-month trek that takes him and opening act, MacKenzie Porter, to various theaters and venues across the country.

Named after his viral hit, the tour launches on January 27 in Grand Rapids, Michigan with stops in such cities as New York, Austin and his hometown of Mobile, Alabama.

He’ll perform at Austin City Limits Live at The Moody Theater on March 3 and the famed Ryman Auditorium in Nashville on April 29.

“Fancy Like Tour comin at cha…jacked to be playin all these cities. @mackenziepmusic will be joinin and if you don’t know her yet…you should,” Walker teases on Instagram.

“Fancy Like” became a viral sensation after Walker posted a video of him and his daughter Lela performing an original dance to the song on Tik Tok. It has since clinched the #1 spot on the Billboard Hot Country Songs chart and is one spot shy of the pinnacle position on the Billboard Country Airplay chart.

Tickets for the tour go on sale Friday.

