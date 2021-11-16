Walker Hayes and Mickey Guyton to make American Music Awards debut

ABC

Walker Hayes and Mickey Guyton have been tapped to perform at the 2021 American Music Awards.

Walker is ready to get “Fancy Like” with a performance of his wildly popular hit, which recently became his first number-one song. Mickey is set to perform “All American,” from her debut album, Remember Her Name. This marks both artists’ first appearance at the AMAs.

“Fancy Like” is also nominated for Favorite Country Song.

Walker and Mickey join previously announced country performers Kane Brown, who will deliver his current single “One Mississippi” from Tennessee State University in Nashville, and Carrie Underwood and Jason Aldean, who’ll perform their chart-topping duet, “If I Didn’t Love You.”

The AMAs air live from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on November 21 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

