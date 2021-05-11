“Very proud of this one”: Kelsea Ballerini teases “Half of My Hometown” video

ABC

Kelsea Ballerini returns to her hometown of Knoxville, Tennessee for the “Half of My Hometown” video.

The country star turned to Instagram on Monday to share a still from the video that shows her standing in the middle of the football field at her alma mater, Central High School, wearing a long red gown as stadium lights shine down on her.

“It was the best excuse to go home for a few days and dust off my red and black. Very proud of this one,” the singer writes in the caption, earning praise from none other than Reese Witherspoon who commented, “Look at her!” alongside a heart emoji.

Kelsea shares with People that the video’s concept revolves around the idea of what her life would be had she not left the East Tennessee town to pursue her country music dreams in Nashville.

“It feels very comfortable and very easy to play because I think it’s a very realistic picture of what my life would be like had I stayed,” she details. “I love when a video can kind of make the song have a new meaning and bring a new life to it. And we wanted to do that with this one, just because it is so personal.”

The song features vocals from fellow country superstar and Knoxville native Kenny Chesney, with Kelsea admitting she couldn’t help but “fangirl” over the collaboration.

“He was so wonderful,” she describes. “And he was so fun to work with because he wanted it to be something that I was proud of too. And we came out of the studio, both obviously being really proud of it.”

The “Half of My Hometown” video premieres on Thursday at 3 p.m. ET.

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.