‘Unbroken’: The Grand Ole Opry plans limited-edition LP dedicated to the music from the COVID-19 era

The Grand Ole Opry is commemorating the COVID-19 era with a new, limited-edition vinyl LP called UnbrokenEmpty Room, Full Circle.



The project will feature a selection of Opry performances from the period of months when shows took place without in-house audiences, which began in March 2020 and continued for 29 weeks. It includes performances from Opry members and standout moments from the hallowed stage over the course of the past year.

Kicking off the track list will be Marty Stuart’s rendition of “No Hard Time Blues” from a show that took place close to the beginning of the pandemic. Vince Gill and Brad Paisley also appear on that track, with each also contributing another song on the project.

“We are at our best during hard times,” Vince said from the stage that night.

“Country music really excels in times like this…we will persevere in the face of this,” added Brad.



UnbrokenEmpty Room, Full Circle is due for release on June 4. Here’s the full track list:

Marty Stuart, “No Hard Times”

Reba McEntire, “Back to God”

Keith Urban, “Coming Home”

Luke Combs, “Six Feet Apart”

Dailey & Vincent and Ricky Skaggs, “Uncle Pen”

Rodney Crowell, Vince Gill, Emmylou Harris, “Leavin’ Louisiana in the Broad Daylight”

Trace Adkins, “Tough People Do”

Brad Paisley, Carrie Underwood, “Louisiana Woman, Mississippi Man”

Darius Rucker, “It Won’t Be Like This for Long”

Old Crow Medicine Show, Dom Flemons, Billy Strings, Molly Tuttle, “Mama Don’t Allow It/Will the Circle Be Unbroken”

By Carena Liptak

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.