Tyler Hubbard’s wife, Hayley, opens up about why she’s not breastfeeding baby Atlas

Florida Georgia Line band mate Tyler Hubbard and his wife, Hayley, are proud parents to a new baby boy: The couple welcomed their third child, Atlas Roy, on September 24.



As the family acclimates to their new status as a party of five, Tyler and Hayley are being open with fans about some of the more difficult decisions they’re making as parents of a newborn. Specifically, Hayley says that her struggles with postpartum depression and breastfeeding with her previous two children have helped her make the decision to feed Atlas formula.

“I’m not breastfeeding this time around because, now looking back, breastfeeding really amplified symptoms of postpartum depression for me,” Hayley explains to People. The couple also share two-and-a-half-year-old daughter Olivia Rose and 13-month-old son Luca Reed.



After exclusively breastfeeding her first child, the singer’s wife revealed she was adding formula into Luca’s diet, because she was having difficulties producing enough milk.

“[Breastfeeding] was never something that came easy to me or something that I honestly enjoyed, no matter how many specialists we talked to or how well I was producing milk,” she adds.



But there’s been a big upside to the star couple’s switch to formula feedings. Tyler says that their new routine has led to a better balance for the family.



“We’re getting more sleep with Atlas than we did with the other babies since Hayley isn’t breastfeeding anymore,” he says, adding “ We can now share the responsibility of feeding, which is really nice and allows me to have more bonding time with Atlas.”

By Carena Liptak

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.