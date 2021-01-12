Tyler Hubbard shoots down Florida Georgia Line breakup rumors: "We’ve always been a package deal"

John Shearer

Florida Georgia Line‘s Tyler Hubbard is letting fans know once and for all that he and Brian Kelley are not going their separate ways.

Speaking to Entertainment Tonight about the group’s rumored breakup, Hubbard, explained why the duo is currently pursuing solo projects.

“We’ve stayed in really good communication about it and we both feel a lot of freedom, a lot of creative juices flowing, a lot of inspiration, and so it’s fun,” the 33-year-old Grammy nominee maintained. “We’ve always been a package deal.”

Hubbard, who recently teamed with Tim McGraw for the song “Undivided” that comes out on Wednesday, said he and Kelley are having a lot of fun experimenting with their individuality.

“We’ve always done every single thing together,” Hubbard furthered. “So it really does feel good to say, ‘BK, go make your solo project and go have fun with it, and I’ll go write songs and see what collaborations happen and we’ll just just have our own voice and make our own mark for a little while.'”

The “Cruise” singer added that Florida Georgia Line is still a priority, as the two have a new album — Life Rolls On — coming out in February. On top of that, he and Kelley are planning to resume their Chillaxification 2020 Tour with Kenny Chesney, which was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The tour is slated to resume in Tampa, Florida on May 1 of this year.

“We’re still gonna be doing a lot together and playing for the fans and singing the hits, but it’s been fun to venture out and have a little bit of individuality as we go,” assured Hubbard.

As previously reported, Kelley is working on a solo album that he plans to release this summer.

