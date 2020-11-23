Tyler Hubbard says quarantine experience was "bittersweet": "I made the most of the time"

John Shearer

When Tyler Hubbard of Florida Georgia Line contracted COVID-19 earlier this month, he spent nearly two weeks quarantining on his tour bus parked in his driveway.

It was difficult being so close, yet so far from his wife Hayley and their two-month-old son, Atlas, one-year-old son Lucca and daughter Olivia, who turns three next month. But the singer found the silver lining by using his time in isolation to write several new songs, including the Olivia-inspired “Thank God for Girls.”

“I’m good. Honestly, I feel really fortunate. I was able to have 13 days of alone time on the bus, which was bittersweet. I missed my family like crazy but I didn’t feel terrible so I got to make the most of it,” Tyler explains of the experience. “I wrote a bunch of songs and made the most of the time, and it kind of flew by, but I feel great.”

In addition to overcoming COVID-19, Tyler is also nursing his foot back to health after tearing his Achilles tendon in a dirt bike accident this summer. But in spite of the challenges, the singer is looking ahead to a brighter 2021, which includes the release of FGL’s new album, with current single “Long Live” climbing up the charts.

“I’m feeling really grateful and really blessed and excited and I feel like we’re at the end of a crazy season and the beginning of an awesome one, for sure,” he states. “It may be another crazy one but I believe it’s gonna be awesome.”

Tyler reunited with his family early last week after testing negative for the virus.

By Cillea Houghton

