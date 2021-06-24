Tyler Hubbard, Russell Dickerson among the featured guests on Chris Tomlin’s new EP

Sparrow Records

Chris Tomlin is crossing over into the country genre once again this summer, releasing a new, five-track project called Chris Tomlin & Friends: Summer EP.

Each of the songs features at least one of the contemporary Christian singer’s musical pals from the country world, with two tracks — “Thank You Lord,” featuring Florida Georgia Line and Thomas Rhett, as well as “Sing,” with FGL and Russell Dickerson — already out in the world for fans to hear.

But there are three more never-before-heard songs on the project, and one of them, “Talk to Him,” features Russell both on vocals and as a co-writer.

“It’s about how talking to God is like talking to a friend. No matter where you are or what it is, He is always listening!” Russell explains of the song, which was the first he and Chris and ever written together.

Another new track, “Good to Be Loved,” features FGL’s Tyler Hubbard, who also executive-produced Chris’ new project. Finally, Jimmie Allen makes an appearance on Chris’ song, “Love People.”

“There is incredible power in collaboration and to be able to come together again with some of the biggest names in country music and write songs about our shared faith is something that could only be orchestrated by God,” reflects Chris.

Chris Tomlin & Friends: Summer EP is due out July 2. It follows the singer’s full-length Chris Tomlin & Friends album, which came out last August.

