Tyler Hubbard announces COVID-19 diagnosis

John Shearer

Tyler Hubbard has tested positive for COVID-19.

The Florida Georgia Line star revealed the news in an Instagram post today, noting that he’s been quarantining on his tour bus outside of his home in Nashville.

He announced the news by posting a photo of himself outside of the tour bus in front of his home. In the caption, he says he’s not experiencing any symptoms of the virus.

“Got the Rona. Asymptomatic. Quarantining on bus. Miss my family. Writing songs. Thankful,” he shares in the post, with many fans sharing their well wishes in the comment section.

The singer hinted about his quarantine situation in a post on Sunday night with a photo of the bus in the driveway and asking for fans’ guesses as to why he would have the tour bus at his house.

Tyler’s diagnosis comes two days before the 2020 CMA Awards, where FGL was previously announced as performers. They’re also nominated for Vocal Duo of the Year.

As part of the guidelines for the CMA Awards this year, artists are required to get tested for COVID-19 prior to rehearsals.

By Cillea Houghton

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.