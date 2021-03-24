Tyler Hubbard and Lathan Warlick wanted to deliver "positive vibes" with "My Way"

Sweet Talk Publicity

Tyler Hubbard and Lathan Warlick are sharing the story behind their new song, “My Way.”

In a behind-the-scenes video, breakout TikTok star Lathan reveals that he went into the mindset of the song, envisioning what every day of the week would look like if it were Friday.

“We wanted to write a fun song that had a good, positive feel, but that was still real to who we were,” Tyler says.

Lathan left second verse open for Tyler to add his own flavor, and the Florida Georgia Line star decided to rap his part of the song. He admits he was “sweating” when he sent it to Lathan and the producers, but was pleasantly surprised when it got the stamp of approval.

“For them to encourage me…and to love it, it made me feel good,” Tyler says. “I’m excited to be a part of this song. It’s really special.”

The two agree that they set out to craft a song alongside co-writers RaeLynn, Blake Hubbard and Jarrod Ingram that could uplift people during trying times.

“There’s enough negativity going on in the world today that this song right here would be something that they could listen to…Get them out of the mindset of anything negative,” Lathan says. “Just straight positive vibes with this song.”

“For three-and-a-half minutes, I’m going to have it my way and it’s going to be perfect in my scenario in life… forgetting all of the worries of the world a little bit,” adds Tyler. “I hope that’s what everybody gets out of this song.”

“My Way” will be featured on Lathan’s upcoming EP.

By Cillea Houghton

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.