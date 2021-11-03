Turkey Ice Cream – It’s A Thing

The ice cream brand Salt & Straw is selling a new line of THANKSGIVING flavors including one made with real turkey. The flavor is called Caramelized Turkey and Cranberry Sauce, and it’s got “turkey BACON” mixed in. The other ingredients are cranberry sauce, thyme, and ground pepper. It’s one of five Thanksgiving flavors they’re selling as part of their “Friendsgiving Series.”

The other four flavors are:

House Rolls with Salted Buttercream

Sweet Potato Pie with Double-Baked Almond Streusel

Pumpkin and Gingersnap Pie

Candied Walnut Cheesecake

You can get a variety pack with all five flavors at http://www.SaltAndStraw.com. It’s $65, plus shipping.