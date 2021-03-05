“Truth Be Told”: Carly Pearce spotlights faith, vulnerability in her new duet with Christian artist Matthew West

Courtesy of Matthew West & Carly Pearce

Carly Pearce makes a guest appearance on a new duet version of “Truth Be Told,” a song that was previously a hit for Christian artist Matthew West.



On the new version, Carly and Matthew trade verses, harmonizing over the song’s message of choosing honesty in a world where so many people choose to share only the “highlight reels” of their lives.

That’s an especially timely message for Carly, who confronts the pain of her divorce from Michael Ray in her newly-released project, 29. In her own recent work, the singer has doubled down on how important it is to tell the truth in her music.



Plus, she’s been vocal about what an important role faith plays in her life, and Carly adds that collaborating on “Truth Be Told” felt like a great way to highlight that side of her identity.



“I’ve been praying for the right opportunity to share more of my heart, and ‘Truth Be Told’ felt meant to be,” the singer says. “Not only am I such a fan of Matthew’s, this lyric has been the anthem of my life over the last year. Being transparent and vulnerable is how we connect with others. I’m so excited to be a part of this collaboration!”



The original version of “Truth Be Told” comes off of Matthew’s 2020 album, Brand New.





By Carena Liptak

Copyright © 2021, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.